A landmark Santa Rosa hotel, once heralded in newspapers as the “best first-class hotel north of San Francisco,” was torn down along with other historic buildings in 1977 to make way for the Santa Rosa Plaza.

The Occidental Hotel originally opened in 1876 on the corner of Fourth and B streets in Santa Rosa as a 105-room establishment, first leased to Henry Weaver, former proprietor of the Grand Central Hotel of Oakland, according to an April 21, 1876, brief in the Petaluma Weekly Argus.

The Bane Estate Company, which acquired the Occidental in the late 1800s, commenced extensive improvements on the hotel, one of the first and most important being the construction of a sewer line along B Street to the Santa Rosa Creek, according to a Dec. 12, 1879, Petaluma Weekly Argus brief.

By 1905, the Bane Estate was preparing to construct a new addition to the hotel, with frontage on Fifth Street. The Banes issued a notice to its hotel residents, re-printed in the Feb. 4, 1905, Santa Rosa Republican, to vacate the premises as they embarked on the construction of the building, which would include electric lights, elevators, telephones, call bells in the rooms connected to the main office, heating via steam furnace and business apartments on the ground floor.

The newly refurbished hotel wouldn’t last long, however, as the 1906 San Francisco earthquake destroyed the whole building, along with most of downtown. The Bane Estate acted fast to restore the hotel, ensuring the structure would be made of “reinforced concrete and will be as near fireproof as modern materials will permit,” according to a Nov. 18, 1906, San Francisco Call article.

The Occidental Hotel began business in December of 1907, once again becoming a popular stop for commercial travelers.

Leonard Howarth purchased the Occidental around 1919, and by 1923 he had erected a third story on the hotel, adding three apartments and 49 rooms, all with tiled bathrooms, along with a new “domestic hot water system,” according to a Jan. 21, 1923, article in The Press Democrat.

In 1931, a few years after W. W. Madison bought the lease, he remodeled the hotel again, adding 30 rooms, a coffee shop and new hardwood floors. A Feb. 28, 1931, article in The Press Democrat announced the grand reopening, which included a public dinner-dance featuring a 10-course dinner and music by a seven-piece orchestra.

Fred S. Rosenberg, of the Rosenberg’s department store, bought the hotel in 1951 and refurbished it with new decor and furniture, including a mahogany desk and chairs in the lobby. Rosenberg soon leased the hotel to Reuben L. Kronstedt and his son Jack, who sold their lease to Fisher Hotels in 1962, according to a March 17, 1968, article in The Press Democrat.

During the 1960s-70s, the hotel occupants were mainly permanent residents, most of whom were elderly and low income. Santa Rosa’s Urban Renewal Agency purchased the hotel in 1972 and began plotting its demise to make way for a downtown shopping center (the Plaza mall). The agency evicted the remaining hotel residents in 1975, and by 1977 held a mass liquidation sale of the property before demolishing it.

Check out the gallery above for photos of the historic Occidental Hotel in Santa Rosa.