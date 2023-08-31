The city of Petaluma, founded in 1858, was once a bustling destination of trade and commerce thanks to the river that runs through it, stretching to San Pablo Bay.

The Petaluma River became a major shipping route to transport poultry, dairy products and other cargo to San Francisco during the late 1800s. The river was neglected for decades after the advent of the local rail and automobiles, and by the 1970s, the city’s chamber of commerce vowed to revitalize the river.

In 1985, members of the city’s Downtown Merchants Association gathered for a meeting at the Great Petaluma Mill, overlooking the river.

“I’d like to see us recognize the Petaluma River as an important resource,” said Bill Rhodes, owner of PIP Printing, said in a July 22, 1988, Petaluma Argus-Courier article.

Rhodes — who had recently been made chairman of the Petaluma Chamber of Commerce River Committee — pitched an event along the river that would support the city’s merchants while garnering appreciation and care for the river.

Others in the meeting chimed in with ideas for live entertainment and food vendors. Al Alys of North Bay Savings and Loan suggested boat rides and raft races. After all, water races had been a tradition on the Petaluma River, which hosted the short-lived annual Petaluma River Rowboat Race during the 1960s and the Petaluma River Raft Regatta from 1979 to 1985.

The group’s ideas soon culminated into the Petaluma River Festival, which would join the 25th annual Old Adobe Fiesta in a weekend of communal celebration in 1986. The first River Festival drew in about 10,000 people with its parade, raft races, live music, dances and merchant booths. Jack Schwartz, treasurer of the Old Adobe Association, said in a Sept. 5, 1986, Argus-Courier article, “I think the weekend was the greatest thing that happened to this town since the egg.”

The major attractions at the festival were the People Powered Boat Races — in which “anything that floats” could enter the race — and the annual arrival of the 1891 scow schooner Alma.

The Petaluma River Festival Committee had big plans for the revenue the annual fete generated. The first of which was the 134-foot pedestrian bridge connecting Water Street and the Golden Eagle Shopping Center (now known as River Plaza), dedicated at the fourth annual river festival.

The remaining festival funds would go toward new floating docks along the river’s turning basin, lighting for the new Balshaw Pedestrian Bridge and other general river purposes, plus $5,000 donated to the Maritime Museum to restore the Alma with a new engine, according to an Aug. 1, 1990, article in The Press Democrat.

While it only survived for 12 years, the Petaluma River Festival accomplished everything it set out to do and more. Rhodes noted this in a May 5, 1995, letter the editor in the Argus-Courier.

“We set out to increase the public awareness level of the value of this priceless resource, to uncover and display our river history and heritage, and to continue to effect the conservation of the Petaluma River in a positive way,” Rhodes wrote. “Due in part to our efforts, there has been an accelerated enhancement of the turning basin and the addition of new businesses there.”

County residents can still get their fix for boats on the Petaluma River. Although, it’s not as adrenaline-filled, the city hosts the annual Petaluma Lighted Boat Parade in early December where boats are decorated for the holidays.