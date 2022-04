Photos: The Press Democrat rolls through Rohnert Park printing press one last time

The April 4, 2022 edition of the Press Democrat was the last one to roll off the presses at its three-story building in Rohnert Park near Highway 101.

Monday night, The Press Democrat will be printed at the San Francisco Chronicle’s production site in Fremont. The paper, through various owners, has printed in Sonoma County since 1857.