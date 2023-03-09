Sonoma County cities have long celebrated what makes them unique with a number of quirky festivals. Sebastopol has its Gravenstein Apple Fair, Cotati has its Accordion Festival, and Petaluma has its Butter and Egg Days Parade.

Throughout the 1980s, the Russian River held annual festivals to celebrate something distinct to those living under dense redwood groves: banana slugs.

In 1980, Elizabeth Poole, publisher of the weekly Guerneville newspaper, “The Paper,” was inspired by the Point Reyes Light’s annual zucchini festival. She and the Paper’s editor Nick Valentine wanted to sponsor their own celebration of something native to the Russian River. The slimy, yellow gastropods slithering around damp areas and dropping from redwood trees was the obvious answer.

“Nothing else grows under our redwoods,” Poole said to the Los Angeles Times in 1987, by which time the festival achieved national recognition.

Poole and her staff made plans for various slug contests: slug races, the crowning of the heaviest slug and the controversial slug cooking competition. On March 1, 1980, the first Slug Fest was held at the Village Inn in Monte Rio.

From its inception, the festival stirred feelings of disgust and curiosity. A March 5, 1980, article in The Press Democrat referred to it as the “First Annual and Maybe Last Slugfest.” Despite doubts, the festival was an instant hit.

“I can’t remember when I’ve enjoyed something more,” said slug recipe judge Fred Notestine in the 1980 article. “It’s unique. I hope they continue it.”

In the following years of the festival, Russian River kids sought out the fattest banana slugs to bring to The Paper office for official weigh-in to determine the heaviest slug. Other kids would train their mollusks for the Slug Derby, and local chefs did their best to prepare appetizing slug dishes.

Each year, more prominent people from around the Bay Area joined in as judges for the “Slug-Off” cooking contest — from local sheriffs and fire chiefs to county supervisors and state assembly members.

KSRO radio personality Reg Lester was one of the slug cook-off judges in the third annual Slug Fest in 1982. He was presented with a banana slug cream pie, containing a live slug. TV cameras focused on Lester as the crowd cheered him on, so he reluctantly ate the slug as the crowd roared.

From then on, Slug Fest became a widely publicized event, though it didn’t escape scrutiny. Some years, local animal rights activists would picket outside the event, holding signs that read “Animals Suffering For Petty Human Amusement.”

Duncans Mills dentist Alan Rivers led the cause protesting the festival. “People are so insensitive,” said Rivers in the New York Times in 1989. “They think this is just a big joke, but there’s a principle involved. A whale or a slug or a tiger — it doesn’t make any difference.”

By 1991, the Paper had dropped out as the event’s sponsor after the former owners moved to Australia, so the Russian River Chamber of Commerce sponsored that year’s festival. The Chamber declined to sponsor the event again due to a loss in money, and no other rescuer stepped forward to revive the festival.

Check out the gallery above for photos of the 1980s Slug Fest.