Photos: The sky turned orange in the Bay Area one year ago

Exactly one year ago, Bay Area residents woke up to eerie orange skies as firefighters battled more than two dozen wildfires across California.

Caused by smoke particles that scattered blue light, the skies ranged from deep yellow to blood red throughout the region, meteorologist Roger Gass told The Press Democrat last year.

At the time, 14,000 firefighters were combating 28 major blazes statewide, including the Walbridge fire in west Sonoma County. The blaze ignited a few weeks earlier during a dry lightning storm and ultimately burned 55,209 acres.

Matt Everson of Santa Rosa told The Press Democrat that he’d “never seen a sky like this before.”

“While it doesn’t really smell as smoky as it looks, it does make me think of every post-apocalyptic novel I have ever read.“

The National Weather Service has renamed the day “Mars Day” for its one-year anniversary, which also coincides with a red flag warning for parts of the North Bay, East Bay hills and valleys and the Diablo Range.

The red flag warning was issued because of possible dry lightning during potential thunderstorms. It begins at 5 p.m. Thursday and ends at 11 a.m. Friday.