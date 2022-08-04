Photos: Timbo the Clown at 1950s Sonoma County Fair

When Timbo the Clown showed up at the Sonoma County Fair, he wasn’t considered scary. He was friendly, exuberant and popular with kids.

During the 1950s he was performed by Andrew J. Coffee, a bakery owner who lived in Calistoga during the ’50s and also made appearances at the Napa County Fair.

Timbo the Clown wore a red nose and gaudy makeup, painted children’s faces, made animal balloons, decorated cakes, walked an invisible dog and cheered up old and young alike. He was part of a bygone era when clowns were goofy and fun, before a cultural shift in clowns went from fun to frightening — fueled by horror films depicting killer clowns and a real-life 1970s killer clown.

Jane Engdahl, Sonoma County Fair special events coordinator, didn’t get to meet Timbo — he moved away with his family to Sacramento by 1960 — but she enjoys looking back at photos of him.

“It’s so interesting because it really is like a time capsule. That’s the way it was back then. It’s very cool to look at those pictures because it feels like you’re back there in the ’50s at the fair,” said Engdahl, who has worked at the fair for over four decades.

Engdahl, 62, recalled visiting the fair during the 1960s when entertainment was a little less sophisticated.

“There’s just more of everything now. Back then people didn’t have a lot of entertainment options and they hadn’t seen very much. For them, the fair with a clown and a little circus and a little carnival and the horse events were a very, very big deal and everybody went,” she said.

Variety shows were popular at the fair during the 1960s and 1970s, including entertainment from traveling stars of the “The Lawrence Welk Show.”

There haven’t been clowns at the fair in recent years, and none booked this year. But Engdahl said there are “more variety acts than we’ve ever had at the fair” including performing dogs, ventriloquists, jugglers, magicians and pirates who tell jokes.

See the gallery above for photos of Timbo the Clown and other Sonoma County Fair entertainment from the 1950s to the 1980s.