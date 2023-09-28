Lake Sonoma, located beyond valleys of vineyards west of Cloverdale, was made possible via the Warm Springs Dam, completed 40 years ago.

While today the dam and its 2,700-acre reservoir supplies Sonoma County with potable water, summer recreation and acts as flood control, the building of the dam was embroiled in political turmoil for decades.

The dam project was first conceived of in 1937, after two disastrous floods prompted Congress to establish the Flood Control Act of 1936. The act authorized the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to study and construct a flood control plan for the Russian River basin, according to a June 17, 1983, article in The Press Democrat.

By 1948, the corps had developed plans for two dams in the region: Coyote Dam in Mendocino County, completed in 1959, and a dam where Dry Creek met Warm Springs Creek in west county. Sonoma County signed a contract for the project in 1964, and work began in 1967.

“The dam is the largest project the county ever saw,” said Gordon Miller, chief engineer for the county Water Agency, in a Feb. 21, 1971, article in The Press Democrat.

Miller projected that if financing came along as expected, the dam would be ready for the 1975-76 winter season for flood control purposes. It wouldn’t be finished for another dozen years.

The Vietnam War drained federal funds, slowing work on the dam until it came to a full stop in 1974, halted in federal court after opponents of the dam filed a suit challenging the project’s environmental impact.

The Warm Springs Dam Task Force, a coalition of citizen-action groups, decried the dam’s tax burden on local taxpayers, according to a Jan. 10, 1974, article in the Cloverdale Reveille. Dam opponents also questioned the flood control benefits and ecological safety of the dam, and further asserted that the excess water supply from a new lake was not needed.

On Aug. 14, 1974, The Press Democrat reprinted the Sonoma County Grand Jury’s report on the Warm Springs Dam after it had conducted a lengthy investigation. The report dispelled several rumors and complaints opponents had made about the dam.

“We can find no valid reason to stop or defer construction of Warm Springs Dam based upon the issues raised by the opposition to the project,” concluded the report. “To the contrary, we find adverse effect by delay in the form of increased construction costs … and substantial loss in flood control, recreation, water supply and fishery resource enhancement benefits.”

Construction of the dam resumed in 1978 after more years of heated debates and several lawsuits. The Taxpayers Organized Against the Dam group managed to get Measure A on the 1979 ballot, which called on the county to pull out of the dam building project, despite it being halfway finished by that point.

Although dam opponents led a vocal campaign to pass Measure A, Sonoma County voters defeated the initiative by a near 3-1 margin on Election Day, assuring the dam’s continued construction and inevitable completion.

Warm Springs Dam was finally finished in the summer of 1983, complete with a fish hatchery and an observation deck overlooking the lake, which was fully filled a few years later.