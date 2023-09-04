Photos: What are you doing for Labor Day?

For many, Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer —the last holiday before the return to school.

It is a time when many people set out on a long three-day weekend road trip with family, friends, a pet or just themselves to explore or visit or just go somewhere different before the fall sets in and the weather grows colder, making for more time indoors.

But, according to the U.S. Labor Department, the origins of Labor Day trace back to the 19th century when activists called for the establishment of a federal holiday to honor America's workers. More specifically, unions in New York on Sept. 5, 1882 held a parade to recognize their members. In the years that followed such celebrations began happening in other parts of the country, as well. Individual states began recognizing it as a holiday.

It didn't become a federal holiday until 1894, when Congress passed an act that declared the first Monday in September as a legal national holiday.

According to the Labor Department: "American labor has raised the nation's standard of living and contributed to the greatest production the world has ever known and the labor movement has brought us closer to the realization of our traditional ideals of economic and political democracy."

Some communities celebrate the day with parades, block parties or fireworks shows.

Whether you're enjoying the last vestiges of summer, taking a road trip, watching a parade, or, like some Sonoma County residents, headed to the circus in Petaluma, take a moment to appreciate the worker whom Labor Day honors.