The world looked a lot different in 1922.

Sliced bread wouldn’t be invented for another six years. The Second World War also hadn’t happened yet, with the first, ending in 1918, declared as “the war to end all wars.” The Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C., opened to the public in May 1922, the same month construction of the Yankee Stadium in New York began.

For two years at this point, Americans had been living under Prohibition, a constitutional law banning the manufacture, sale and distribution of alcohol in the U.S. under the 18th Amendment, which was later repealed in 1933.

Prohibition had a significant impact on Sonoma County and by 1922, residents saw the closure of several saloons and had over 250 small family vineyards scrambling to find alternative uses for its grape production.

In October 1922, an organized ring of Bay Area prohibition officers were suspended and charged with extorting up to $100,000 from Sonoma County winery operators, according to an Oct. 6 Santa Rosa Republican article. The paper was a proponent for the relatively new law, sometimes issuing a Municipal League proclamation at the top of its newspapers that read: “$50 reward for arrest and conviction of anybody violating city prohibition law.”

Some things looked similar 100 years ago, too.

In 1922, the world was still reeling from the 1918 “Spanish Flu” that led to an estimated 50 million deaths. Much like the COVID-19 pandemic, the 1918 flu pandemic came in devastating waves of severity over the course of a few years, infecting thousands each day during high peaks. To control the spread, public health officials around the country prohibited public gatherings and urged citizens to quarantine and wear masks in public.

In Sonoma County, the flu was still top of mind in 1922, when Henry S. Gutermute added more units — including a ward for influenza patients — to his newly constructed Santa Rosa General Hospital on the corner of Seventh and A streets.

An advertisement for a “Spanish flu” remedy in the May 29, 1922, edition of the Santa Rosa Republican newspaper. (Newspapers.com)

Other happenings in 1922 Sonoma County

Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Emmett Seawell, a strong supporter of the women’s suffrage movement, was elected to the California Supreme Court bench as an associate justice on Nov. 7, 1922, a position he served until 1939.

A July 29, 1922, Petaluma Argus-Courier article stated many locals, especially women, were rallying for Seawell to win. Writer Ada C. Sweet wrote a message to the state’s women, commending his candidacy: “Women especially should exert themselves in the case of Judge Seawell, a man who was a consistent, outspoken friend to woman suffrage from the time when it first became a remote possibility in this state.”

The Mercer-Fraser Company of Eureka constructed the 1,000-foot-long, steel truss Guerneville Bridge — which was part of an anniversary celebration this year — to replace the old wooden one, according to an article in the March 1988 edition of the Journal of the Sonoma County Historical Society. The new bridge opened to the public on Dec. 16, 1922.

