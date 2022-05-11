Subscribe

Pickup truck driver seriously hurt in crash near Calistoga, CHP reports

NAPA VALLEY REGISTER
May 10, 2022, 6:26PM

A Sonoma County man was hospitalized with major injuries after his pickup truck crashed early Friday morning outside Calistoga, the California Highway Patrol reported.

At 1:40 a.m., Jeffery Boes, a 58-year-old Windsor resident, was at the wheel of a 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 when the pickup ran off westbound Tubbs Lane near Highway 128 and struck an embankment, according to the CHP news release.

An American Medical Response ambulance took Boes to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

Fatigued driving is believed to be a factor in the wreck, according to the highway patrol.

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette