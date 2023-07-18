A wildfire burning in Yosemite National Park in Central California has grown but was mostly hemmed in by natural barriers, fire authorities said in an update on Tuesday.

The Pika Fire is believed to have been started by a lightning strike on June 29 in the area northwest of North Dome, and has burned 825 acres — or more than a square mile, the latest report says.

Yosemite Fire said the flames are about 20% contained as crews use natural barriers to allow the flames to move across the landscape without getting out of control

“A confine-and-contain strategy under favorable conditions allows fire to move naturally across the landscape, providing ecological benefits to plants and wildlife, while also meeting protection objectives to minimize risk to people and infrastructure,” the update said.

Smoke from the Pika Fire has been degrading air quality in Yosemite Valley during overnight and morning hours before lifting during afternoons.

Crews that total 40 firefighters continue to work on the blaze burning timber and brush, officials said.

The North Dome Trail east of Lehamite Creek and the southern end of the Lehamite Creek Trail remain closed.

©2023 The Sacramento Bee. Visit sacbee.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.