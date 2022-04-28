Pile burns may cause visible smoke, flames on Fitch Mountain on Friday

Pile burns on Fitch Mountain Open Space Preserve in Healdsburg may cause visible smoke and flames throughout the day on Friday, according to fire officials.

The park will remain open, but the Butterfly Trail and the last portion of the Hilltop Trail will be closed, the Healdsburg Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

Park visitors may see and smell smoke in the area, fire officials warn. They urged visitors not to call 911 related to the burns.

A map from the Healdsburg Fire Department indicates where the pile burns will be located and which trails will be closed Friday. (Healdsburg Fire Department /Facebook)

A map from the fire department indicates where the piles will be, marked by red Xs. Burning will start early in the morning and continue throughout the day.

The department will not conduct the burns if weather conditions are too windy or dry and if there is not enough fire resources available, officials said.

“We appreciate your patience as we work to enhance biodiversity and reduce fire risk in the Fitch Mountain Open Space Preserve,“ the department said.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.