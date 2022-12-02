Burns may send smoke over Sonoma Valley, northeast Santa Rosa Friday

Audubon Canyon Ranch is advising people in Sonoma Valley and northeast Santa Rosa that they may see or smell smoke Friday from two pile burn training exercises.

The burns will run from 10 a.m. through sunset, the organization said in a Thursday news release.

About 100 piles will be burned on the west-facing hillside of Bouverie Preserve in the Glen Ellen area.

Another 40 piles will be burned in northeast Santa Rosa on Monan’s Rill, a 414-acre intentional community on Saint Helena Road.

The burns are part of a regional prescribed fire training event called North Bay TREX 2022 organized by Fire Forward, to supervise collaborative learning between professional and volunteer fire practitioners and landowners, according to the release.

Organizers said prescribed burns for the event will happen most weekends now through mid-January throughout different North Bay habitats, including redwoods, oak woodlands and grasslands to teach hands-on lessons about fuel reduction, forest health and increasing wildfire resilience.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.