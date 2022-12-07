Pilgrims prepare for yearly Virgin of Guadalupe procession from Santa Rosa to Windsor

When: People will begin to gather at 11 p.m. The pilgrimage begins promptly at 12 a.m. on Dec. 12, 2022

Route: Participants will meet at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa then travel north along Mendocino Ave. They will continue north on Old Redwood Hwy. until they reach Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Windsor

It’s the middle of the night in December and prayers float through the hearts of devotees as they begin their pilgrimage.

Some ask to be healed. A few pray to one day carry a baby. Others promise to walk barefoot out of pure devotion.

This year, followers of the Virgin of Guadalupe will once again embark on a pilgrimage from Santa Rosa to Windsor beginning at midnight Dec. 12 to honor the indigenous, maternal saint who the faithful believe heeds their prayers.

In the past, the event has drawn as many as 2,000 faithful. This year, the pious pilgrims will be joined by Aztec dancers, horseback riders and plenty of volunteers to ensure things go smoothly.

“It's something much bigger than me,” said Edith Castro, 52, who has helped organize the pilgrimage since 2003, just four years after it began in Sonoma County.

The Mexican tradition commemorates the day in 1531 when Juan Diego, an indigenous man, saw a vision of the Virgin Mary on a hill called Tepeyac in Mexico City.

Today, millions flock to the Basilica of Santa María de Guadalupe, which sits at the base of Tepeyac. Devotees in Sonoma County carry out the tradition year after year, no matter the weather, Castro said.

“We are teaching others the strength of our beliefs,” Castro said.

From Santa Rosa to Windsor

What started as a handful of “Guadalupanos,” as the pilgrims are known, grew to hundreds and in some years thousands of devotees who gather each year at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa.

They typically begin coming together after 11 p.m. on Dec. 11, and they begin walking north on Mendocino Avenue at the stroke of midnight. They continue onto Old Redwood Highway until they reach Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Windsor. The route is about 10 miles long and volunteers help along the way.

For the last six years, Xochitl Hernandez, of Santa Rosa, has handed out bread, coffee, hot chocolate and atole, a sweet hot beverage popular in Mexico, to pilgrims at one of the rest stops along the way.

“I have a business that provides decorations, event planning and desserts, and it is a way of giving thanks because it blesses me all year with work. And that’s how I show my appreciation,” she said.

For some, this event is nostalgic. A group of about 30 horseback riders will accompany the pilgrimage, said Rene Gomez Herrera, of Santa Rosa.

“I have always been devoted to the Virgin and I only started doing this 11 years ago because I didn’t know anybody here before. But I've been doing horseback riding since I was about 14 years old,” said Gomez Herrera.

He said his family is from “el rancho” of Tlaxcala, and growing up they rode for three days to the Basilica in Mexico City for the procession.

A tradition that spreads

José Angel Martinez, of Santa Rosa, will provide brightly colored safety vests and follow in his truck to ensure “there’s no incidents,” he said.

“You can confidently attend as faithful participants,” he said.

To ensure everyone’s safety, Castro has already notified local law enforcement. She admires the sacrifices people make to attend and wants it to be worthwhile.

She’s seen people who work two, sometimes three jobs who choose to take the day off just for this act of devotion. Others will come right after work or go straight to their job following the pilgrimage.

Castro’s seen childless couples pray for children and return years later with a child in tow, continuing the tradition.

This year you’ll find Castro at the front of the procession among a group of dancers. She continues to participate because she is amazed by the lengths people take to honor their devotion to the Virgin of Guadalupe.

“There’s people who go barefoot and I have seen them, and I have seen how they go about with a faith, praying with such a great faith that it spreads to you,” she said.