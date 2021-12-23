Pilot hurt as plane hits roof of Northern California home

AUBURN — A small plane crashed onto the roof of a home in Northern California on Wednesday, injuring the pilot, authorities said.

The home owners were inside but weren't hurt when the plane hit the roof of the home in Auburn in Placer County at about 3 p.m., KPIX-TV reported.

The single-engine Cessna 172 reportedly hit power lines before crashing, authorities said.

The pilot was the only person on board and was taken to a hospital, the county Sheriff's Office tweeted.

The pilot's condition wasn't immediately immediately clear.

The crash site is a few miles east of Auburn Municipal Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.