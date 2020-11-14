Subscribe

Pilot hurt in crash of small plane in Southern California

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 14, 2020, 11:21AM
SAN BERNARDINO — A pilot was seriously injured when a small plane crashed in a dry riverbed near an inland Southern California airfield Friday night, authorities said.

The single-engine Cessna was coming in for a landing at San Bernardino International Airport around 8 p.m. when the pilot reported engine trouble, said Eric Sherwin, spokesman for the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

The plane crashed and broke apart about a mile south of the airport.

“It was a violent impact,” Sherwin said.

The pilot, the only person on board, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, he said.

