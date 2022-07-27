Cloverdale wildfire contained to 14 acres

A wildfire in the Cloverdale area grew to about 14 acres Tuesday evening before firefighters halted its spread, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze, dubbed the Pine Fire, was reported at about 5 p.m. near Pine Mountain and Green roads, a rural area northeast of city limits.

Firefighters stopped the blaze by about 6:30 p.m and it was entirely contained by 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Tyree Zander.

No evacuations were ordered and no buildings were damaged.

Firefighters were at the site of the fire Wednesday mopping up the blaze and were expected to be there Thursday and Friday checking on the area, Zander said.

Investigators had not determined what caused the fire, Zander said.

