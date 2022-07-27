Subscribe

Cloverdale wildfire contained to 14 acres

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 27, 2022, 8:51AM
Updated 55 minutes ago

A wildfire in the Cloverdale area grew to about 14 acres Tuesday evening before firefighters halted its spread, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze, dubbed the Pine Fire, was reported at about 5 p.m. near Pine Mountain and Green roads, a rural area northeast of city limits.

Firefighters stopped the blaze by about 6:30 p.m and it was entirely contained by 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Tyree Zander.

No evacuations were ordered and no buildings were damaged.

Firefighters were at the site of the fire Wednesday mopping up the blaze and were expected to be there Thursday and Friday checking on the area, Zander said.

Investigators had not determined what caused the fire, Zander said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette