Piner High football team tackles community service at Redwood Gospel Mission

While other high school football teams hit the turf this weekend, getting key practice time in full pads and helmets, the players from Piner High School went to work with cleaners, a power washer and paint brushes.

For several hours Saturday morning, they spread out around the Redwood Gospel Mission in Santa Rosa to shampoo carpets, scrub walls, clean bathrooms and repaint part of the chapel.

And, they did so happily — chatting and joshing each other as they tackled a growing list of tasks, so quickly did they work, mission staff said.

Being short a day of field practice cost them the chance to scrimmage with other teams this past weekend, but Piner head coach Terence Bell has other priorities.

“I can teach you how to tackle and run the ball, but teaching you how to be a man and a good person is more important than those things,” Bell said as his players tended to chores around the Railroad Square mission and men’s shelter.

Several times a year, they go as a squad — varsity and junior varsity, alike — to perform community service somewhere around the city, to learn to give back.

“As good as it feels to catch a touchdown, it feels even better to help out somebody,” said Bell, a 2006 Piner alumnus, now in his fifth year as varsity coach. “And once the kids get to experience that, it puts smiles on their faces, and they like to do it.”

Players confirmed his assertion as they figured out how to work new machines and learned the finer points of prepping walls, cutting in paint and smoothing out brush strokes.

“It just feels nice to give back,” said incoming freshman Blake Moran, 15.

Senior Brennan Steggal said the team has to fundraise to support the program, asking for support from the public.

“We like to go out and give back,” he said.

“It feels like the world right now is full of hate, and we just really need to come together as one as much as we can,” he added.

Bell, an English teacher during the day, said his approach to training young men reflects, in part, his own experience as a youth athlete, playing under the tutelage of one-time Piner football coach Chris Meredith, now West Sonoma County Union High School superintendent.

Meredith, he said, “showed me that he always cared.”

“My dad wasn’t present in my life, and a lot of these kids are dealing with the same situation, so someone has to show them,” Bell said.

But he also experienced the challenges of growing up and watching others struggle at times.

Now as coach, Bell said he hopes to help his kids become community leaders who do their best on and off the field.

He said his motto is: “Know the way. Go the way, and show the way.”

“Knowing the way is the hardest part. This is them putting it into action,” he said of his players.

Community service is mandatory for anyone who wants to play, but Bell knows not everyone can participate each time, given other obligations, like watching siblings, working and taking family trips.

He expects everyone to come when they can, though, and said he believes those who give to their communities make the best players.

Bell carried that belief with him when he took over as coach of a small football program in 2019.

One of the first things he said he did was help the team develop a recycling program.

“I don’t know how many touchdowns we are going to score, but we’re going to recycle,” he remembers thinking. “It’s about turning boys to men.”

Past community service efforts have included doing yard work and landscaping for the Redwood Gospel Mission’s women’s shelter, packing food for Redwood Empire Food Bank and participating in creek cleanup.

Bell credits assistant coach Jeff Johnson with taking the time to find opportunities for the players to serve.

Eighteen or 19 turned out Saturday.

Several said they found it satisfying to see the before-and-after of their work, such as how dark the dirty water became when they shampooed the carpet or cleaned a wall.

Sophomore player Jonathan Alvarado, 15, said Bell has inspired him to be more generous with his time.

“I love helping out the community,” said Brandon Foster, 14. “It feels good.”

“It’s been an impact on my life,” said starting quarterback Matt Erickson, a rising senior playing his fourth season for Bell. “It’s nice to give back.”

“The first couple years, you might be like, ‘Ahh, why do we have to do this?’ ” he added, “but then you see the impact you have.”

Steggal, 16, said Bell “has really shaped us, the men we are today. He’s really been a mentor. He’s always there if we need him.”

Bell said other teams might think his players weakened because they missed out on a preseason practice during the first weekend they were allowed to wear pads and helmets.

He believes the opposite is true.

“It was really a big sacrifice,” he said, “but I think it was worth it.”

