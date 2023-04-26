Just off the entrance to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s office complex is a small waiting room. It’s a close, anxious place, where victims and witnesses of crimes sit before going into court, conferring with attorneys and meeting with victim advocates.

On the wall is a poster of a black lab with kind, expressive eyes. “Need a visit while you wait?” asks the caption. “Miranda, our Comfort Dog, is available.”

Miranda and her niece, Darla, are graduates of the Forestville-based nonprofit PALS (Paws As Loving Support) Assistance. They’re trained by founder Nancy Pierson and her staff to recognize people who are upset and to comfort them. The dogs do that by placing their head in the lap of the distressed person or laying across their feet.

Even that slight pressure can be a comfort to the survivor of a violent crime, says Pierson. The simple knowledge that they could take the stand with one of these dogs has given many victims and witnesses the courage to testify.

The photo in the waiting room is not recent. These days, Miranda sports a touch of gray on her muzzle and paws. She’ll be 9 in September. That’s 63 in dog years, crowding up against retirement age.

Indeed, Miranda, the first comfort dog to grace the DA’s office, is now semi-retired, having exhibited in recent months increasing reluctance to enter the courtroom. Some in the office recall with amusement the sight of victim advocate Elizabeth Garcia, who had interrupted the dog’s naptime, sliding and pulling Miranda along the floor into Department 3.

“She’s pretty much established her position here,” explained Deputy District Attorney Jessalee Mills, who is Miranda’s human, and takes the dog home at the end of each workday. “So she kind of just does what she wants.”

As victim advocate Alex Perry put it, “She’s tenured.”

At this point in her career, “Miranda definitely seems to prefer her bed and her snacks here in the office,” said District Attorney Carla Rodriguez, whose close bond with the dog is partly transactional: “She doesn’t seem to visit me when I’m not eating my lunch.”

Filling her aunt’s paw prints

Bounding into the breach is Darla, Miranda’s niece, who responds more swiftly to commands and relishes working in the courtroom.

While many assume Miranda is named after the landmark 1966 Supreme Court ruling, that’s not the case. Part of PALS’ “country music litter,” she’s named after the performer Miranda Lambert. Her brother, Rascal Flatts, sired the so-called “Little Rascals” litter, which included Darla.

Darla came to live with Perry, his wife and their son, when the dog was just six months old. Having attended PALS’ exacting training sessions, he was qualified to train her to be a comfort dog.

She’ll be 2 in June, and is full of energy. “She wants to be full throttle,” he said. “Once she takes off the vest, she gets to be a normal dog” — within certain parameters. “I practice calmness with her. That helps carry through to when she puts on her vest and knows she’s supposed to be working.”

Often overlooked is how important that work is.

“Kissing the tears away”

Even if you’re not a criminal, the Sonoma County Hall of Justice, which includes the DA’s offices, can feel intimidating, with its echoing hallways, uniformed bailiffs and framed pictures of unsmiling judges.

“It’s not very warm and fuzzy,” said Mills, who recalled the day she brought Miranda to a rape victim, who “as soon as she saw her melted onto the floor with the dog.”

This was before the DA’s office had come up with a plan to allow comfort animals in court.

The victim would testify and become very emotional. Then she would take a break, “run outside the courtroom, sit with Miranda for a few minutes, then go back on the stand,” said Mills.

Without the dog, said Mills, “I don’t think she would’ve made it” through her testimony.

Garcia, the victim advocate, recalled in an email a child sexual assault trial where Darla sat with the victim throughout the young person’s testimony.

“When the line of questioning grew intense, Darla could sense the emotions from the victim. She placed one paw on top of the victim’s shoe and nestled her head into the side of the victim’s shin. It looked as though she was hugging the victim. When the victim wiped away tears and put their hand down, Darla licked their hand as if she was ‘kissing’ the tears away.”

That victim, and many others, said Garcia, “commented that having Darla with them during testimony helped them feel grounded and comforted.”

Perry remembers Darla’s work during a different rape trial. Compounding that trauma, the victim came from a culture in which that crime was believed to bring shame on the family.