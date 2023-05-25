The Sandcastle Inn in Pismo Beach had an unusual guest Tuesday, and Pismo Beach police officers had to help escort them out.

According to a Facebook post from the department, a sea lion figured out how to climb up the stairs inside the inn.

The PBPD #SealTeam deployed in full force to the Sandcastle Inn last night, but halted the rescue momentarily for a... Posted by Pismo Beach Police Department on Wednesday, May 24, 2023

But once there, it got stuck and didn't know how to go back down.

Two officers, which the department called in the post the #SealTeam, responded to the call to help get the seal down the stairs.

But the rescue mission paused for a brief moment — the officers had to take a #SealSelfie, showing the the young sea lion at the top of the stairway.

The seal is safely back in its habitat.

"Don't worry buddy, we got you!!" the post said.