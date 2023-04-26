Pit bulls attack, severely injure 2 women, dog at Fort Bragg home

Two Fort Bragg women were severely injured last weekend after being attacked by three pit bulls while caring for the dogs at their owner’s home, police said.

One woman lost a large amount of blood from major injuries to her hands and arms. She also suffered major leg injuries and was flown to an out-of-area hospital for treatment, Fort Bragg Police Chief Neil Cervenka said.

One of the dogs, a pit bull weighing over 100 pounds, was euthanized, and a second was in a 10-day quarantine at the Ukiah Animal Shelter, authorities said Tuesday. The third dog, a smaller female pit bull who was attacked by the other two, was evaluated for medical treatment at the Mendocino Coast Humane Society.

“Dog attacks are never this extreme,” Cervenka said Tuesday. “Dogs bite but it’s never to this level.”

Police arrived about 11:33 a.m. April 22 in the 400 block of South Harrison Street to find a woman standing on a sidewalk near the home with deep lacerations to her left forearm and a dog bite wound on her face, Cervenka said.

Officers immediately applied pressure to the woman’s forearm. Another woman was in the backyard with the dogs that attacked, the woman told police. She was severely wounded, police said, and was found sitting in the back yard on top of a covered hot tub with blood covering her clothes.

“There was blood everywhere ... everywhere — on the sidewalk, outside, inside the house where they were,” he said.

The officer saw two of the pit bulls were attacking the smaller dog inside the home, but no one else was inside.

Police later learned the homeowner left the women with the dogs while doing errands. They previously had been left home with the dogs without complications, police said.

The smaller pit bull suffered deep puncture wounds and injury to its skull.

“She’s going to live,” Cervenka said.

The women were transported to the Adventist Health Mendocino Coast Hospital. The second woman, found in the backyard, was flown out of the area for treatment, police said.

A reason for the attack was unclear and under investigation. The dogs’ owner signed surrender papers for each of them.

It was not known Wednesday if the women were still in the hospital.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.