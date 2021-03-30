Placer County sheriff overruled health official, linked man's death to COVID-19 vaccine

When the Placer County Sheriff's Office announced in January that a man had died just hours after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, the surprising news reverberated around the globe.

Sheriff Devon Bell's statement on Facebook quickly became another nugget of misinformation used by anti-vaccine activists to discredit the COVID-19 vaccine, universally considered the only way to safely end a pandemic that has killed millions.

But Bell's unexpected, unusual announcement could have been avoided if his office had listened to warnings from the county's own medical experts, according to emails obtained by The Sacramento Bee.

A Placer County health official pleaded with the sheriff's office not to release a statement that implied a local man had died from a COVID-19 vaccine. But the sheriff refused to back down, even though the man's autopsy results were pending, according to the emails.

The emails show a tense internal debate about the death of a 64-year-old healthcare worker who had received the vaccine five hours earlier in Auburn.

The sheriff's statement on Facebook reported that the unidentified man had received a shot "several hours before their death" on Jan. 21. County health officials appeared to know right away that such an announcement would feed into unfounded fears about the vaccine.

"We strongly believe it is premature to do any public messaging surrounding this death," Dr. Rob Oldham, the director of Placer's Health and Human Services agency emailed Undersheriff Wayne Woo. "We can see very little benefit to public health in doing so and substantial potential detriment."

In his Jan. 23 email, Oldham told Woo that he knew the undersheriff wasn't going to change his mind. But to try to limit the damage, he agreed to help draft an announcement posted on Facebook later that day with more muted language, rather than the sheriff issuing a statement Oldham's agency "could not defend."

Oldham's fears were quickly realized, even though the statement made it clear an official cause of death was pending. A week later, after widespread backlash, the sheriff's office put out a second announcement saying the man hadn't died from the shot.

It had merely been a coincidence.

Dr. Jake Scott, an infectious disease specialist at Stanford University, said the sheriff's decision to forge ahead with the announcement over the pleas from local health officials was "terribly irresponsible." He said the announcement may have had lethal "ripple effects."

"That could potentially lead to a number of people choosing not to get vaccinated, who then get infected, who then potentially even die," Scott said. "So this is a matter of life and death."

The sheriff's office continued to defend its decision in an emailed statement.

"As a result of the compelling information, the Placer County Sheriff's Office felt it was important to inform the community of this significant incident," said sheriff's office spokeswoman Angela Musallam.

Oldham declined an interview request.

"We value our partnership with the Placer County Sheriff's Office Coroner Division, and look forward to continued collaboration and working toward shared solutions with them," he said in an emailed statement.

Experts say what the sheriff's office did was a case study in what not to tell the public before an actual cause of death is known — a process that takes time.

The challenge with giving any vaccine to millions of people is that inevitably some people will die soon after, regardless of whether it was the fault of the shot.

"If we do anything to a large number of people, whether it's vaccinate them or tap them on the shoulder, or give them a glass of sterile water to drink, some bad things will happen to some of them in the hours and days and weeks to follow," said Dr. Arthur Reingold, who heads of the epidemiology division at UC Berkeley.

"Simply observing that somebody was vaccinated and then had something bad happen, hours or days later, doesn't mean it was the vaccine that caused it."

County initially kept emails secret

The remarkable Jan. 23 email exchange between Oldham and Woo was obtained by The Bee under the state's Public Records Act. Initially, Placer County refused to release any records. It was only when The Bee's attorneys stepped in that the county began unsealing them in stages, the first batches released on the past two Fridays.

The emails black out any identifying information about who the dead man was, and they're speckled with redactions.

But they show in a striking manner how Sheriff Bell's office insisted on alerting the public to the death, even as medical professionals urged patience since it wasn't yet known why the man actually died.