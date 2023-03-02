The extreme winter storm battering the Sierra and large swaths of California has resulted in the death of an 80-year-old woman in Placer County, authorities confirmed to SFGATE Wednesday.

Lois Barton, of Foresthill, died Tuesday after the snow porch of her home collapsed on her under several feet of snow. Three feet of snow had fallen on parts of Placer County in just 24 hours preceding the tragedy. Widespread power outages were also reported in the area, as residents in the Greater Tahoe region were told to hunker down through the blizzard.

Neighbors pulled Barton out of the snowy wreckage after her porch caved in, CBS Sacramento reported; firefighters arriving at the scene found her in a state of cardiac arrest, and she died on the way to the hospital. The sheriff's office told SFGATE the incident happened on 5000 block of Clear Creek Court in Foresthill.

Elsewhere, in Olympic Valley on Tuesday evening, a 25-foot-deep avalanche engulfed two stories of a three-floor apartment building. Several neighboring buildings were evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

After two days of heavy snow and high winds, the blizzard subsided in the region on Wednesday, though snow is expected to return this weekend.