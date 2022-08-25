Plan for iconic Berkeley park pits housing against history

BERKELEY, Calif. — Berkeley, an eclectic California city renowned for tie-dyed hippies and high-brow intellectuals, is experiencing a 1960s flashback triggered by People's Park, a landmark that has served as a counterculture touchstone, political stepping stone and refuge for homeless people.

The 3-acre site's colorful history, forged from the University of California, Berkeley's seizure of the land in 1968, has been thrust back into the spotlight as the school renews efforts to pave over People's Park, this time for a $312 million project that includes sorely needed housing for about 1,000 students.

After a judge sided with the university in a legal scrum over the project, construction finally began Aug. 3 only to abruptly stop a few hours later after a swarm of defiant protesters, who had been sparring with police, toppled fences surrounding the park.

The delay was only supposed to last a few days, but the coalition fighting the university's plans won an appeals court stay that will prevent construction until at least October.

But the lull hasn’t muted the contentious debate around a historic spot once hailed as “a trace of anarchist heaven on Earth” by former UC Berkeley professor Todd Gitlin and derided by former city Councilmember John DeBonis as a “hippy Disneyland.”

The park turned into both a symbol of resistance and mayhem during a deadly 1969 confrontation known as “Bloody Thursday," emboldening then-California Gov. Ronald Reagan to send in 3,000 National Guardsmen for a two-week occupation that evoked images of war in a city that was clamoring for peace in Vietnam.

Don Mitchell, whose father was a UC Berkeley professor during the 1969 uprising, views People’s Park as a social experiment worth saving as more cookie-cutter communities get built in the U.S.

“People’s Park has always been a place that was made and regulated by the people who use it,” said Mitchell, a professor of human geography at Uppsala University in Sweden. “It’s a free and open space, a place where the rules of exclusion are very different. So people who were poor, people who didn’t have housing, people who didn’t fit into dominant society in all sorts of different ways could find a space there. And many did.”

That ethos has long made the park a waystation for homeless people, with scattered tent clusters and makeshift kitchens. Drug use and violence have helped spur support for the university's development plans.

At Atmaa Das, 28, began spending time in People's Park not long after leaving Alabama in 2014 and found his way there again a couple weeks after workers left behind construction equipment, now splattered with obscene graffiti — part of $1.5 million in recent protest damage, the university estimated. “I came here looking for the promised land and reckon I found it," he said on a recent morning, strumming his guitar while singing parts of Woody Guthrie's “This Land Is Your Land.”

University officials say they are sympathetic to both the park's heritage and the needs of homeless people who have lived there since another set of fences surrounding the property were removed in 1972.

The school and city moved dozens of homeless people into a motel as part of an $8 million relocation initiative and officials promised to keep most of the site as open space. The school also hired award-winning architect Walter Hood to design a memorial celebrating its history.

“Our plan will meet multiple interests to preserve the park, create urgently needed student housing, and provide permanent housing for unhoused and low-income individuals," UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ wrote in an email sent to university alumni and other supporters earlier this week. University spokesman Dan Mogulof declined a request to interview Christ.

Not even People's Park supporters dispute more affordable housing is needed — the median sales price for a home near the university is $1.5 million. But critics blame mismanagement for the crisis and contend the university could build on its other property.

Under a 2005 long-range plan, UC Berkeley estimated enrollment at 33,000 students by 2020. Instead, it had about 43,000 students that year and expects roughly 45,000 this academic year — with only 10,000 campus beds.

The glaring shortage is mainly why city officials back the university’s plan, including city Councilmember Rigel Robinson, who represents the People's Park area.

“People’s Park has been a powerful symbol of resistance against government oppression, but it has since become a symbol of something else entirely: our failure as a region to respond to the housing crisis," Robinson said. “The time has come to turn the page."