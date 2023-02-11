Plane-bus collide at LA airport, sending 4 to the hospital

A jet being towed on a taxiway collided with a bus at Los Angeles International Airport late Friday, injuring five people.|
ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 11, 2023, 7:57AM
Updated 2 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — A jet being towed on a taxiway collided with a bus at Los Angeles International Airport late Friday, injuring five people. There was no interruption to airport operations.

LAX Airport said on Twitter that the jet was being towed from a gate to a parking area when it “made contact” with a shuttle bus.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said four people were hospitalized in the “low-speed collision." Another person was treated at the scene.

There was only one person on the plane, a worker, when the collision occurred, LAFD said.

A large skid mark from the jet's tire was visible, and the windshield of the bus had extensive damage, according to ABC7.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor