No injuries after plane headed for runway at Sonoma County Airport drives off pavement, gets stuck in dirt

A plane set to take off from the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport on Sunday was driven off the pavement on the way to a runway, prompting the evacuation of passengers on board, officials said.

Nobody on board the Avelo Airlines flight was injured in the incident, which happened at about 3 p.m., said Jon Stout, manager of the airport northwest of Santa Rosa.

The pilot was turning from a taxiway to a runway and cut a corner too tight, Stout said.

Two of the plane’s wheels were driven into the dirt and got stuck, Stout said.

The plane, which a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said was a Boeing 737-800, was towed out of the dirt by aircraft tugs, which followed the airport’s protocol for such incidents, according to Stout.

Stout said he did not know how many passengers were on board Avelo Airlines Flight 102 or where the flight was headed. Passengers got off the plane, were transported to the airport terminal and were booked for different flights, he said.

Avelo Airlines representatives could not immediately be reached Sunday for comment.

According to Avelo Airlines’ website, Flight 102, which was destined for Burbank, was canceled Sunday afternoon. In addition, the Boeing 737-800 has a seating capacity of 189, according to the website.

