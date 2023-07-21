Plane that took off from LAX diverted to Sacramento airport after technical issue

A commercial flight from Los Angeles to Seattle was diverted Thursday afternoon in Northern California and landed at Sacramento International Airport, according to authorities and flight tracking websites.

Alaska Airlines Flight 1219 was traveling from Los Angeles International Airport to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport when it doubled back just north of Redding, then flew south toward Sacramento.

Scott Johnston, a county spokesperson for the airport, said the plane — a Boeing 737-990 that has been in service since 2003 — had an electrical issue but is now on the ground.

The flight landed in Sacramento shortly before 2:15 p.m. It departed Los Angeles shortly after 12:30 p.m. and was scheduled to land in Seattle around 2:45 p.m., according to flight tracking website Flightradar24.

Firefighters were dispatched to the field just after 2 p.m.; most crews were released at 2:20 p.m., according to radio dispatch calls.

“The crew experienced a mechanical indicator and followed standard procedures to divert to SMF,” Alaska Airlines said in a statement juts before 5 p.m. “Maintenance met the flight on the ground, fixed the issue, and the guests are about halfway back to Seattle now.”

No injuries were reported.