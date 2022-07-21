Planned Parenthood clinic in this conservative desert town is now a refuge for Arizonans seeking abortions

On a recent Monday afternoon, all the abortion appointments at Planned Parenthood-Imperial Valley Health Center were already booked up for the week.

Vivian Perez, an office manager at the center, had already clocked in a 12-hour day, but she remained in the office tinkering with the schedule. She'd received a desperate call from the San Diego call center, which helps with scheduling.

"Could you please add one more" patient? the scheduler asked.

Knowing that the patient was probably traveling from far away, Perez managed to squeeze her in.

It didn't use to be this way.

The El Centro clinic was always busy. Now it's overwhelmed as it finds itself on the front lines of the drastic changes wrought by the U.S. Supreme Court's recent Dobbs decision, which by overturning Roe vs. Wade eliminated 50 years of federal protections for abortion care.

Almost instantly, many abortion clinics throughout the country stopped providing services, positioning states such as California, where the procedure is still legal, as something of a refuge for people seeking abortions.

A recent report from the UCLA School of Law's Center on Reproductive Health, Law, and Policy estimates that between 8,000 and 16,100 more people will journey to California each year for abortion care, and that at least half of those will travel from Arizona because of the long border it shares with California.

Since the Dobbs decision, out-of-state patients have increased at all 19 clinics in San Diego, Riverside and Imperial counties affiliated with Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest.

As of last week, out-of-state patients made up 21% of abortion visits at the clinics in those three counties, a 513% increase compared with two weeks before the Dobbs decision. Patients from Arizona make up the highest demographic of out-of-state patient visits for abortion care — a 847% increase from two weeks before the Dobbs decision, Sandra Duran, spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest, said.

In the Imperial Valley, the Planned Parenthood center in El Centro is one of the most affected because it's the closest to Arizona, where legal abortion care vanished overnight. The fall of Roe vs. Wade created confusion because Arizona's laws are unclear on whether abortions are outlawed.

The Grand Canyon State had a ban dating to 1901 that had been blocked by the courts since the 1973 Roe decision. Some legal scholars argued that the courts would have to lift the block for it to go into effect.

In March, the Arizona Legislature passed a ban on all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy with no exceptions for rape or incest. But the law didn't make it clear when it would be implemented. As a result, abortion providers, including Planned Parenthood, have stopped all abortions in the state out of an abundance of caution.

In El Centro, Perez, 60, who lives in nearby Holtville, had long prepared for a rise in patient visits.

In late May, she was in the midst of looking for more employees, including an additional registered nurse and medical assistant, to bolster the clinic's 20-person staff. She said she wanted to make sure to have enough capacity for abortion care while still providing preventative healthcare, birth control, pregnancy tests and other women's health services.

At the time, the clinic offered surgical abortions once a week, and medical abortions were performed about twice a week. Perez planned to offer one more day of surgical abortions.

Last week, Perez was so inundated with abortion care appointments that she had to ask the Planned Parenthood medical team for additional abortion providers.

"We were preparing, anticipating that it would be busy," Perez said after the Dobbs decision. "But this is more than I expected. Definitely."

Last week, Perez booked more than 100 surgical and medical abortions for Tuesday and Thursday and the rest of the week was booked up with more than 50 medical abortions. The clinic normally would have one abortion provider during the week. Now it has two to three.

One day a couple of weeks ago, El Centro's clinic saw 17 patients for medical abortions. All but one was from Arizona.

Out-of-state patients — especially Arizonans — aren't something new for the El Centro center. Ever since it opened seven years ago, it was clear that Planned Parenthood-Imperial Valley Health Center wouldn't just serve El Centro.

An easy 20-minute drive from the Mexican border and an hour from Yuma, Ariz., the center has long served as a refuge, particularly for Mexicans and Arizonans seeking abortion care.

"In Arizona, you have to go through a process," Perez said a few weeks before the Dobbs decision. "There is a waiting period. There are barriers. It's a lot easier for them to come over here. It's not far from Yuma, Phoenix, Tucson."