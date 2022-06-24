Planned Parenthood protesters in Santa Rosa: Abortion is ‘morally abhorrent’

To read more stories about the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, go here .

Jean Grant, 88, ran up to a car pulling into Santa Rosa’s Planned Parenthood clinic on Wednesday.

Holding a sign reading “Save the babies” with pamphlets in one hand, Grant was largely ignored by the motorist.

The pamphlets, picturing a pregnant women, read “Where can we go for HELP!!!” Inside the pamphlet were listed addresses and contact information for faith-based pregnancy services, adoption centers, shelters and food pantries.

“I always say that human life is the most precious thing we have,” said Grant.

Grant was born with a cleft palate and has a speech impediment. She has been an anti-abortion advocate since she said she discovered some people believe the lives of babies born with cleft palates were not worth living.

“My life is worth living,” Grant added firmly.

Her longtime friend, Mary Heeney, 88, sat beside her in a folding chair, holding a sign that equated abortion to murder.

Roe v. Wade was “a bad law,” Heeney said referring to the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion on a national level.

Heeney, who was raised in the Catholic Church, said she believes a fetus has a soul. Therefore, abortion is “morally abhorrent,” she said.

Heeney and Grant don’t have kids and have different religious beliefs, but they both believe babies are created at the moment of conception.

For 14 years, they have both been involved in 40 Days For Life, a religious nonprofit that aims to end abortion through prayer, vigils and fasting outside of Planned Parenthood centers across the country, according to its website.

California is one of the states seeking to further safeguard abortion rights, especially in the aftermath of Friday’s ruling, but Heeney and Grant said they will continue to oppose those steps and try to “save the babies and help women,” Heeney said.

