Plans for Southwest Boulevard redesign in Rohnert Park move forward after 15 years

A project to transform a portion of Southwest Boulevard from a car-centric road into a “complete street” with bike and pedestrian infrastructure is moving forward after the Rohnert Park City Council approved a design concept and committed additional funding to the project.

The busy travel corridor, which connects neighborhoods with retail and schools in southern Rohnert Park, lacks sidewalks in some areas, and there is no buffer between bike lanes and vehicle traffic. Vehicles often travel at high speeds down the wide, four-lane road which makes it unsafe for residents to walk or bike in the area, staff said.

In late June, the Rohnert Park City Council supported reconfiguring a stretch of Southwest Boulevard between Commerce Boulevard and Adrian Drive to make the road safer.

Plans call for reducing the number of lanes, improving bike and pedestrian infrastructure and adding landscaping along the street.

In addition to the road work, the city will repair and paint the sound wall on the north end of the road, which elected officials and staff hope improves the overall appearance of the city’s southern gateway. The council in June approved $1 million in funding that will be used in part to repair the sound wall and make other improvements along the road.

“Rohnert Park is improving traffic flow while becoming more friendly for bicyclists and pedestrians throughout the city,” Mayor Jackie Elward said. “This funding and design to improve Southwest Boulevard are vital pieces in fulfilling these goals, while we also address a long-standing sore point for many residents by fixing the failing sound wall.”

Construction costs are still being finalized but the project will be partly funded through a nearly $2.3 million federal grant, state funding and city funding.

Work is expected to start next summer and be completed by June 2024. The first phase of the project, a roundabout at Commerce Street and Southwest Boulevard, was completed in May.

City hopes changes encourage more walking, biking

The city in 2007 created a Community Immersion Program to find out what changes residents would like to see on Southwest Boulevard, Commerce Boulevard and State Farm Drive. The city held walking tours, interviews and design workshops to develop a vision for the three corridors.

The idea was to transform the vehicle-heavy streets into what’s known as “complete streets” with pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure.

The city prepared concept plans based on the input, but the project was shelved as the recession thwarted expensive infrastructure projects.

The corridor was part of the city’s former redevelopment area, which allowed Rohnert Park to access bond financing to fund improvements but the program was dissolved by the state in the Great Recession, limiting city’s access to needed funding.

Staff in September submitted a grant application for federal funding, one of the first steps in reviving the 15-year-old project, and the council in December hired an engineering firm to help with public outreach and design. City staff in the spring held additional community meetings, online workshops and a survey to get updated input on the design of the road.

Residents said they wanted to see improvements to the sound wall, bike and pedestrian infrastructure, intersection improvements at No Name Street and Adrian Drive and better access to the shopping centers that line the south side of the road. Results from the city survey showed residents felt uncomfortable walking along the road because of traffic and high speed.

The city plans to reduce vehicle lanes from four to two, with one lane of traffic in each direction and a center median. Staff hope the changes help reduce speed on the street and make it safer to turn across traffic.

Rohnert Park plans to reduce lanes of traffic, add a center median and build buffered bike lanes on a stretch of Southwest Boulevard. (Courtesy of Rohnert Park)

Crews will build a sidewalk on the north end of the road and widen the existing sidewalk on the south side. Bike lanes are planned on both sides of the road.

The city plans to add curbs or landscaping to separate the bicycle and vehicle lanes.

Improvements at the intersections of No Name Street and Adrian Drive to shorten pedestrian crossings are also planned. One option could be to build a roundabout at Adrian Drive.

New street lighting and benches along the walking paths could also be installed as part of the project.

The changes will help improve safety, traffic flow and accessibility in the area, the city said.

Elward said she drives along Southwest Boulevard to take her kids to school and to get to work and cars “really fly” through the area.

The proposed changes will force drivers to slow down “and think about other people,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.