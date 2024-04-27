Family of 4 killed in Bay Area crash

A family of four was killed in a solo-car crash in in the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday night, officials said. The driver may have hit a tree, the Pleasanton Police Department said in a news release.

The mother, father and two children under age 15 were killed in the crash that occurred at about 9 p.m. on Foothill Road near Stoneridge Drive in the East Bay suburb, the police said.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation on Thursday night, but police said it appears the driver "collided with a large oak tree along Foothill Road."

The identities of the deceased are being withheld until next of kin is notified.