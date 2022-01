Pleasanton police: 'Adorable' piglet found wandering city

PLEASANTON — Pleasanton police want to know if anyone is missing an “adorable” piglet.

The little porker was found wandering the East Bay suburb on Thursday, the department said in social media posts.

Anyone lose this little piggy? 🐖 This adorable piglet was found wandering around #Pleasanton & is now being cared for by our friends at the @ACSOSheriffs' East County Animal Shelter. Please help reunite this piglet with his family. Contact (925) 803-7040. #BringBaconHome pic.twitter.com/JTjdhRlkT6 — Pleasanton PD (@pleasantonpd) January 21, 2022

The owner couldn’t be immediately located so the piglet they’ve named Bacon was turned over to Alameda County’s East County Animal Shelter.

Police hope someone will bring Bacon home.