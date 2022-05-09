‘Please help’: A nationwide baby formula shortage worsens

Eduardo Medina

The manufacturer of Ashley Hernandez’s preferred baby formula for her two girls said it was out of stock on its website. Listings on eBay showed it would cost her up to $120 for a can. So when she found a seller online offering 10 cans for $40 each, she expressed her desperation.

“I have two children,” Hernandez, 35, of Dallas, began her message. “I cannot find it. I can purchase this today. I can pay cash.”

Parents across the country are struggling to keep up with a nationwide shortage of baby formula — a problem worsened by a recent recall by Abbott Nutrition, a manufacturer of baby food. The recall came after at least four babies were hospitalized with bacterial infections and two died after consuming its products, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

“We know that our recent recall caused additional stress and anxiety in an already challenging situation of a global supply shortage,” Abbott said in a statement last month. “We are working hard to help moms, dads and caregivers get the high-quality nutrition they need for their babies.”

Now, several major retailers eager to preserve inventory are limiting how much baby formula their customers can buy.

Drugstore chain CVS said in a statement that “following supplier challenges and increased customer demand,” buyers will be limited to three baby formula products per purchase in stores and online.

Walgreens said it had imposed a three-item limit in an attempt “to help improve inventory.” Target said it had a four-item limit online but no in-store limits.

Costco, which did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Saturday, had various caps on formulas listed on its website.

“The unprecedented scope of this infant formula recall has serious consequences for babies and new parents,” Brian Dittmeier, senior director of public policy at the National WIC Association, said Saturday. The nonprofit provides nutritional assistance for women, infants and children nationwide.

Dittmeier said Abbott Nutrition is the exclusive supplier for more than half of the WIC agencies nationwide, meaning that “this is not an isolated issue.”

In stores, shelves are often empty. Parents are forming Facebook groups to alert one another of restocked inventory or bargains.

In one group called “baby formula for sale,” a mother Saturday begged for a specific brand: “Looking for Similac NeoSure in the Arizona area! Please help!! I’m almost out.”