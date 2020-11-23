Pliny the Younger event canceled for 2021

The annual Pliny the Younger beer event at Russian River Brewing Co. has been canceled for 2021, but California beer fans will still have an opportunity to get their hands on one of the world’s most coveted brews next year through limited online purchases.

Owners Vinnie and Natalie Cilurzo made the decision as the coronavirus pandemic is resurgent across the state and nation. Pandemic precautions have generally put an end to the kinds of crowds drawn each February by the two-week release of the brewery’s special triple India pale ale.

With hourslong lines outside the brewery’s Santa Rosa and Windsor locations, and travelers in town from across the country and world, the release itself has become an economic engine, pumping in $5.1 million into the local economy.

But even a smaller version of the beer event would have proved difficult and risky, if not impossible this year.

“Neither of our pubs have been allowed to reopen for indoor dining since we closed in March 2020 due to the unrelenting spread of the highly contagious coronavirus,” Natalie Cilurzo wrote in an email. “At this rate, we will be lucky to be open for outdoor dining come February due to another surge in cases or bad weather, which is common that time of year.”

But the brewery will not leave its devoted fans empty-handed. It will offer up a case of four bottles of Pliny the Younger as part of a mixed case that will go on sale in late January. The cases will be available solely by online purchase and will be shipped only to California residents.

“We simply cannot go a whole year without making at least some Pliny the Younger,” Cilurzo said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.