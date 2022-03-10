Plummeting temperatures prompt freeze warning for parts of North Coast

Temperatures are expected to plummet Thursday night in the North Bay and surrounding areas, prompting a frost advisory for parts of Sonoma County and an anticipated freeze warning for Lake and Mendocino counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists are expecting the lowest Sonoma County temperatures in the inland valleys, including the Highway 101 corridor. Overnight lows in those areas will likely dip into the mid-30s, the weather service said.

“It will be cold enough in these areas for at least patchy frost development,” the weather service said in a forecast discussion, warning that farmers and gardeners should take precautions to protect sensitive vegetation from the cold.

Along the Sonoma Coast, lows are expected to drop into the mid-40s.

Colder temperatures arrive for tonight into Friday morning. Look for near-freezing temperatures in the normally colder inland valleys where a Frost Advisory is in effect. Do you remember the four Ps of Cold Weather Protection? #cawx pic.twitter.com/jrwqXEoHAd — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 10, 2022

Overnight is expected to be even colder in Lake and Mendocino counties. Meteorologist Josh Whisnant said the weather service is planning to issue a freeze warning for the majority of both counties.

In southern Lake and Mendocino counties, overnight lows in the mid-30s are anticipated, he said. In the northern portions of both counties, subfreezing conditions are forecast.

Friday night is expected to be "a couple degrees warmer, but nothing substantially different,” Whisnant said.

A chance of rain arrives in the region Saturday night, although any precipitation will be light, the weather service said. Meteorologists are expecting at most a few hundredths of an inch.

Rain could also come Monday, but if it does, it will again be light, the weather service said.

Santa Rosa has seen just 0.81 inches of rain since Jan. 1, which is about 5% of the normal amount in that time, according to data collected by the weather service.

The unusually dry winter followed an exceptionally wet fall. Since the beginning of the water year on Oct. 1, Santa Rosa has seen 22.37 inches of rain. That’s about 83% of the 27.11 inches the city would normally see at this point in the water year, according to the weather service.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.