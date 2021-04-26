Poacher busted with $5,000 worth of fish by snorkeling Southern California officer loses license

About 25 feet beneath the sea off Southern California's Catalina Island, David Hornbaker had his eye on some blue-banded gobies. The mesmerizing fish have bright orange bodies with thin, electric-blue stripes, and are highly sought after by marine aquaria collectors like Hornbaker for their high resale value.

Grasping a squirt bottle, Hornbaker squeezed to release an opaque, cloudy substance over some rocks where several gobies were hiding. One darted from behind a rock and into the open, where it became incapacitated and ceased to swim. Hornbaker then gathered it into a small net and placed it in a container strapped to his side.

A second fish then darted from the rock and met the same fate.

How do we know Hornbaker was doing this? Well, he was unlikely to have relayed the information himself, considering that it's illegal to collect marine aquaria at Catalina Island, and also unlawful to use a chemical liquid substance to collect marine aquaria anywhere in the United States.

But there was another pair of eyes in the water on that November day back in 2013. They belonged to wildlife Officer Rob Rojas with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

After Rojas watched Hornbaker ensnare the second goby, he swam closer and held out a plastic underwater slate that read: "Game Warden" with an attached cloth badge.

Although Rojas was an eyewitness to the crime, the unusual case dragged on for more than seven years.

From the beginning, the underwater bust was atypical for Rojas. Though he grew up loving the water and went to the University of Virginia on a partial swimming scholarship, in Rojas' 23 years with CDFW, there had only been about 10 cases in which his crime-fighting required a snorkel. Almost all of those incidents involved lobster or abalone poaching.

"This is actually the first and only marine aquaria case of its kind that I've made in my career," Rojas says, referring to the fact that the fish were unlawfully collected using a chemical.

The practice is rampant in places like the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Indonesia, where fish collectors are known to spray chemicals on reefs to stun fish. According to a report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in 2008, up to 90% of the 11 million tropical fish entering the U.S. each year have been caught this way, and the vast majority of them die before they reach a retailer.

It surprised even the wildlife officers that this was going on in California, though. And perhaps even more surprising was that it took the better part of a decade to revoke the aquaria fish poacher's licenses.

The long process began on Nov. 13, 2013, when Rojas and another wildlife officer named Spencer Gilbert, who has since retired, were patrolling in a skiff along the coast of Santa Catalina Island near Emerald Bay.

The rocky island is one of seven in the Channel Island archipelago, though it is not part of the national park. It's managed by the Catalina Island Conservancy, a nonprofit, and there are designated no-take and limited-take zones protecting marine life around the island. However, poachers are regularly caught in the area, and according to CDFW documents, Hornbaker had already been warned by a wildlife officer not to collect aquaria fish at Catalina Island back in March 2013.

On a sunny afternoon eight months later, Rojas and Gilbert approached Hornbaker's 45-foot sailboat, Carolee, in their skiff. A man on the boat gave the officers permission to board and then told them that Hornbaker, the boat's owner, was scuba diving.

Rojas got back on the skiff, according to a CDFW press release, and patrolled around the area in search of bubbles, which would indicate the presence of a diver. He found them near Indian Rock and immediately strapped on his mask and fins and dove into the water.

The diver was about 30 feet down, and the visibility was around 40 to 50 feet, according to CDFW documents, which meant that Rojas could observe the diver, Hornbaker, beneath the water. Rojas could also see his plastic squirt bottles, an aquarium-style fishing net and a plastic container attached to his buoyancy compensator.

Rojas watched Hornbaker stun and collect the two gobies, then announced himself with the underwear slate and badge, motioning to Hornbaker to surface by pointing upwards with his thumb.

Although Hornbaker did begin his ascent, Rojas watched him leave the squirt bottles behind. Rojas swam down and retrieved them, then continued with the investigation above the surface, seizing the container holding the gobies.

During an inspection of Hornbaker's vessel, Gilbert noticed a second container on the ocean floor beneath the boat. He took off his uniform and swam down, retrieving the container, which was filled with dozens of blue-banded and zebra gobies.