A suspect was publicly identified in a Point Arena homicide and investigators advise area residents to consider him armed and dangerous.

Edgar Arteaga Coria, a 44-year-old Gualala resident, is suspected in the fatal shooting Sunday near Ten Mile Cut Off Road, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s about 5 feet 10 inches tall and between 160 and 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has a tattoo on the left side of his neck and “Arteaga” tattooed on the back of his neck.

Investigators believe he’’s fled Mendocino County and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A first suspect was identified as Gualala resident Antonio Coria Garcia, 23, who was arrested Monday after contacting authorities, investigators said.

The victim was identified as Point Arena resident Jesus Joel Romero, 32. Investigators initially said he was also a resident of Gualala.

Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a fight at a Point Arena bar. The caller reported a family member, later identified as the victim, had been attacked at the bar hours earlier.

A search took place and deputies found Romero’s body on Ten Mile Cut Off Road, which was a “significant distance away from the bar,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He had been shot multiple times.

Coria Garcia contacted authorities Sunday night after being identified as a person of interest and he was arrested early Monday. He remained in custody in lieu of $1 million bail Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the homicide may call the Sheriff’s Office at 707-463-4086 or use its tip line at 707-234-2100.

