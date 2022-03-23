Point Bonita Lighthouse to begin charging for evening tours

Point Bonita Lighthouse in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area is adding a fee for its popular evening tours for the first time.

The tour of the Marin Headlands landmark will cost $16 for adults ages 16 and up, $10 for children between the ages of 7 and 15 and $8 for seniors and “access pass” holders, according to the National Park Service.

The new fee will go into effect this summer.

There is no fee charged to visit during the lighthouse’s public hours on Sunday and Monday from 12:30 - 3:30 p.m.

The lighthouse reopened in late February after a two-year closure.

The park service also announced it will raise parking fees at two locations in the recreation area to generate revenue for operations.

The two lots are near Fort Point in the Presidio, the West Bluff lot and Battery East lot. Beginning April 1, rates increase to $3 per hour with a $10 daily maximum.

More than 12.4 million people visited the Golden Gate National Recreation Area in 2020, according to the park service.

For more information about lighthouse and recreation area, go to www.nps.gov.