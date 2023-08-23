Advocates for the Black community and officials involved in addressing homelessness in Sonoma County agree there is something wrong with this picture:

Black residents, just under 2.5% of the Sonoma County population, make up 9% of the county’s homeless population, or 204 out of 2,266 people. That’s up from 6%, or 167 people, in 2020.

And Black people are 7% of the county’s chronically homeless population, according to the 2023 Point in Time homeless census.

The persistence of that disparity comes down to indifference and bias, said Kirstyne Lange, president of the NAACP Santa Rosa-Sonoma County Branch.

"The systemic challenge in place that impacts our Black community members is that for a lot of people, the excuse is like ‘There's not that many here,’“ she said. “That is just so irresponsible.”

Lange said six Black men who were moved off the Joe Rodota Trail last May have still not been placed in housing (one left the county and another died, she said) despite the NAACP’s advocacy on their behalf. This is an example of frustrating inaction that has allowed the problem to fester, she said.

Local officials said they know changes need to occur.

"There is nothing in this report that makes me feel good about what we're doing for people of color,“ said Dennis Pocekay, who chairs the board of the Sonoma County Continuum of Care, a consortium of local governments, nonprofits and other homeless service organizations set up to coordinate local homelessness policy and programs.

Native Americans are also overrepresented, Pocekay noted, at 9% of the homeless population — while they are just 1% of the county population. Latinos are 29% of the county’s homeless population, and 28% of the county’s population.

“We need to start making adjustments in how we're engaging our BIPOC homeless community first and then also taking a look at our programs and making adjustments to make sure we're getting to those individuals and services,” said Kelli Kuykendall, Santa Rosa’s homeless services manager.

“There's a lot of work that needs to be done on that front,” she said.

A “racial-equity work group” has been put together to examine what’s behind Black homelessness locally and how to reverse the trend, said Michael Gause, Ending Homelessness program manager at the Department of Health Services.

Gause said effective approaches should include being “culturally humble and also making sure you have culturally specific services that are welcoming, (which) is key.”

The goal is to have people from the Black and other disproportionately impacted communities “be the experts and help guide policies,” he said.

“There's a lot more work to be done there,” Gause said. “I think we're making progress, but it has been a big concern.”

Lange called the work group a “great initiative” but said she had yet to hear about it despite being in close contact with county officials, Black people who are homeless, and their advocates in the community.

“No one in my immediate circle of on-the-ground advocates has mentioned it. To me that doesn't mean it will be successful or that it will fail,” she said. “But I think it speaks to the larger issue that those who are getting insight and communication from people directly impacted are not being included in these conversations.“

She added: “If you're not including people from said segments of community and lived experience, you're still not even going to get close to the root cause of the issues.”