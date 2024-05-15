What will happen to Point Reyes elk population? National Seashore opens comments on fleshed out plan

With the completion of the environmental assessment, the National Park Service has opened a third round of public comments on the updated management plan for the Tomales Point area of the Point Reyes National Seashore.

Community members may submit their comments on the plan, which opened May 6, through June 5.

The latest iteration of the management plan differs from previous versions opened for comments in 2022 and 2023, which outlined bare bone proposals, according to Melanie Gunn, spokesperson for Point Reyes National Seashore. This plan is a more fleshed out version of the three proposed alternatives, she said.

The NPS reviewed each of the nearly 30,000 public comments submitted during the open comment periods. The NPS tallies substantive comments containing concrete information that the NPS should take into consideration while revising the plan, Gunn said.

The plan now open for comments incorporated the park service’s response along with the completed environmental assessment.

This is the third and final iteration of the planning process started in March 2022, in response to drought-related population declines in the Tule elk herds in the Tomales Point area. The elk on Tomales Point are contained within a 3-mile long, 8-foot tall fence which keeps the elk separate from cattle on local dairy ranches.

In response to past severe droughts in Marin County, the NPS brought in supplemental water and mineral licks for the elk, unheard of support for animals in designated wilderness areas. This triggered the recognition that the NPS needed to reevaluate its management plan.

The existing management plan dates from 1998 and did not take into consideration the potential for severe droughts. The plan presumed the elk population would acclimate to environmental and climate conditions, without recognizing how the confluence of climate and agriculture would impact them.

The first comment period for the updated plan, from March 31 to May 9, 2022, generated 4,000 comments from community members and local stakeholders, including ranchers.

In summer 2023, the NPS presented a proposal that outlined three management plans, open for comments from Aug. 28 through Sept. 25, 2023. The plans offered three different management plans for the elk populations.

The first “no action” option would continue with existing management practices, keeping the fence and providing elk with supplemental water when indicated by drought conditions.

A second option, the park service’s preferred plan, proposes allowing elk to roam free. This plan provides for greater coordination with the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, which entered into a partnership with the U.S. Department of the Interior in 2021.

A third and least preferred plan involves leaving fences up and periodically culling the herd.

The two take-action plans share certain management practices: tribal coordination and co-stewardship with the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, continued monitoring and disease surveillance of the elk herds, invasive plant management, use of prescribed fire, trail maintenance and preservation of the historic Pierce Ranch; these plans would discontinue emergency supplemental water for herds.

The public commentary period in fall 2023 generated 25,000 comment letters, demonstrating strong community investment in the proposed changes.

Gunn clarifies that the comment period isn’t a vote for or against a particular option. The purpose of the comments are to allow community members, stakeholders and invested parties the opportunity to read the management plan and provide feedback, she said. Some community members submitted the same comment multiple times, she said, noting that one comment appeared verbatim 3,000 times.

Gunn offered examples of substantive comments, such as, other aspects that the NPS had not already considered, or recent study that the NPS missed that would be critical to the review of the plan. Another substantive comment recommends improving accessibility for all visitors, including disabled visitors, to increase their enjoyment of the Point Reyes National Seashore, she said.

According to Gunn, the NPS preferred option strives to allow the herd to behave naturally.

The NPS encourages people to attend an online public meeting May 22 and to submit their comments through the park’s website, or by mail or in person at 1 Bear Valley Road, Point Reyes Station, CA 94956.

