The Point Reyes National Seashore has formalized its proposal to remove the 2-mile fence enclosing tule elk at Tomales Point, addressing years of criticism about the management of iconic herds on the promontory, particularly during intense drought.

The multifaceted proposal is among three drastically differing alternatives offered for public review over the next month as the National Park Service updates its overall management plan for Tomales Point — a rugged, wind-swept landscape adjoining historic range lands used for cattle.

At the other extreme, there remains potential for using lethal force to control elk populations.

The first option is to maintain current operations across the 2,900-acre point, confining the herd and providing supplemental water when natural water sources are limited.

Management of invasive plants would be limited, and Pierce Ranch, a historic, mid-19th and early 20th century dairy farm listed on the Natural Register of Historic Places, would exist as a passive exhibit open for self-guided tours.

The Seashore’s preferred alternative, developed over a year of public engagement, would bring considerable change to management of the point, including removal of the high fence that runs across it, as well as removal of 12 other barriers designed to keep elk out of vegetation monitoring area.

This approach would feature greater coordination with the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, which entered into a partnership with the U.S. Department of the Interior two years ago, incorporating traditional ecological and ethnobotanical knowledge. This would include potential use of prescribed fire to promote native plant species.

The latest proposal also calls for development of Pierce Ranch as a “core location for visitor use,” improving access, increasing capacity for parking and extending trails while improving trails to better to protect natural resources.

A third alternative would not only retain the fence but allow for lethal removal of elk to control population size.

