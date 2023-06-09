The Point Reyes National Seashore is expected to propose removing the 2-mile fence across Tomales Point that confines a resident herd of tule elk there.

The move comes in response to the recent extended drought that is believed to have contributed to the deaths of more than 200 individual animals, or half the herd.

The formal proposal will not be available for public review until late this summer — later than originally anticipated — and would not be up for a final decision until next year.

But the National Seashore announced Friday that it is developing a proposal to take down the 8-foot-high fence to avoid future impacts to what are now about 262 elk and other natural resources in the face of recurring droughts over the past eight years.

The proposal, if approved, would amend a management plan developed after the iconic tule elk were reintroduced to the 2,900-acre Tomales Point Tule Elk Reserve in 1978 and confined to avoid interaction with ranch cattle in the region.

“Development of a new plan is based on the severity and frequency of two historic droughts in Marin County over the last decade and impacts to tule elk and other resources within the Tule Elk Reserve at Tomales Point,” Point Reyes National Seashore spokeswoman Melanie Gunn said in a news release. “Current management guidance for this area did not anticipate these drought conditions or consider climate change.

The Tomales Point herd is one of three at the more than 100-square-mile seashore. The other two, around Drakes Beach and the Limontaur wilderness, are free range.

Concerns, demonstrations and direct action over conditions for the Tomales Point herd during the latest 3-year drought have brought significant attention to the issue of water supply and sufficient forage behind the fencing.

The National Seashore adopted a controversial new management plan that included authorization for lethal removal of free-ranging elk that established herd on leased ranchlands.

That issue is currently being litigated by a number of animal rights groups.

This a developing story. Check back later for updates.

