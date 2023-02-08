The nation’s polarized condition was evident in the reactions of North Coast Democrats and a local Republican Party leader to President Joe Biden’s Tuesday night State of the Union speech.

Democrats thought Biden’s 73-minute address hit the right notes, held Republicans to account and demonstrated the 80-year-old president’s leadership strengths.

“I thought he did a great job. I thought he was upbeat. He was positive. I felt that he was very comfortable in his own skin,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena. “He knows what he wants to do. He's in it for the right reasons. And I think that that came across.”

Meanwhile, Matt Heath, Sonoma County Republican Party chairperson, referring to the 2020 State of the Union speech, said: “I was glad to see that we have a Speaker of the House that's not going to tear up an opposition speech like we had Nancy Pelosi tear up Trump's. I was really appreciative of that.”

And, citing “soaring inflation” and “reckless spending,” among other things, Heath said: “President Biden continues to acknowledge that he has a failing agenda.”

(Inflation has declined for six months, to 6.45% in December, down from 9.1% in June 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics).

“I didn't hear anything coming from President Biden that really, in my mind, addresses those concerns that I think the majority of blue collar, working-class Americans are concerned about,” Heath said. “Because they have been completely left behind in the past two years with the policies and the agenda of the Democrats and President Biden.”

Noting the moments during Biden’s speech that Republicans heckled the president — even as House Majority Speaker Kevin McCarthy shushed them — U. S. Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, said: “That was distracting and disruptive. But I thought the president powered through.”

Huffman said Biden successfully called attention to legislation that many Republicans had opposed, such as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and said his favorite moment in the speech was when Biden, speaking about projects funded by the law, said: “Whether you voted for this legislation or not, I’ll see you at the groundbreaking.”

Huffman called that “wonderful because our Republican colleagues fought us every step of the way on the infrastructure law and so many other things. But we can predict they will be there for the ribbon cuttings and groundbreakings and trying to do a little bit of credit taking for things they opposed.”

Biden, said Huffman, “was bigger than that, which was good politics and a good reminder of who delivered these results and who didn’t.”

The speech positioned Biden well to run again for president, said Pat Sabo, chairperson of the Sonoma County Democratic Party.

“In all honesty, as an observer of politics for a number of years, I believe that was one of the intentions of that speech. And I think he did that without having to come out and say it,” said Sabo. “The energy that he projected. I think that was a very subtle way of him letting people know, ‘Don't worry about my age.’ I really think he did a great job.”

Asked whether the speech would lend wind to a Biden 2024 reelection bid, which some Democrats have been skeptical about because of the president’s age, Thompson said: “I thought this speech did exactly what he needed to do. He talked about the successes we’ve had in the last Congress and he called for bipartisan cooperation to continue those successes, and I thought made a real good case about what’s best for the American people.”

Sonoma State University political science professor Dave McCuan suggested Biden shouldn’t expect too significant a bump in ratings despite a solid performance.

“In terms of style, in terms of how he delivered the speech, he did very well. He kept up his energy. Stylistically, he went off script a few times and ad-libbed, and that was good,” McCuan said. “But in terms of how the speech hits and holds, what its impact is, that's temporary. That presents part of the dilemma for any politician these days, which is that we're a hugely divided, polarized nation and voters want to see who gets things done. And that's really tough in this environment.”

One thing that Biden urged bipartisan support for, an assault weapons, ban, will certainly go nowhere, said Thompson, who has been sponsoring legislation for universal background checks for a decade. But the president’s call for the ban is a piece of a larger, longer effort, Thompson said.

“He has called for that for as long as I've known him. Will it happen in this Congress? There's not a chance,” Thompson said. But “I know him well and I've worked closely with him on gun violence prevention … and he's not backing down from his beliefs.”

Referring to gun safety legislation that Biden signed into law with bipartisan support last June, a month after a mass school shooting at a Texas elementary school, Thompson said: “Under his leadership, we've been able to do the most significant gun violence prevention legislation in 30 years and we continue to have the support necessary to pass background check expansion in the House, and we make a little headway in getting background check expansion in the Senate every year.”

Sabo said the moment in the speech that struck her most was when Biden spoke about police reform, after first introducing in the audience to the parents of Tyre Nichols, 29, who died three day after being beaten by five Memphis police officers.

“What resonated the most with me was the fact that he actually got to a point when he was able to speak in reference to police reform and he actually had the entire body standing. So he got even the Republicans up off their butts. So, I think that that gives us some hope as to what might be out there in bringing about some real reform in this country,” Sabo said.

Asked whether he saw anything in that moment that struck him similarly, Heath — who argued that the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice should be the first targets of police reform -- said he supported “criminal justice reform” and that Biden’s comments, in part, represent “a continuation, as we're seeing Americans move on the partisanship of this and move together in one direction.”

That direction, Heath said, is that police officers need more support but also that “Americans also understand that a lot of bad things have happened throughout the history of the United States of America and that we can't accept that anymore.”

