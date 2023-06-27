Police: $1 million in counterfeit handbags found in Rohnert Park, Cotati

A monthlong investigation ended Friday with authorities finding $1 million in counterfeit handbags and accessories in Rohnert Park and Cotati, officials said.

Suspects in the investigation were identified as Rohnert Park resident Melanie Strong, 35, and Cotati resident Sabrina Darakshan, 41, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

The two women were arrested on suspicion of felony conspiracy and trademark infringement and counterfeit goods possession.

The arrests and recovery took place in the 500 block of Santa Alicia Drive in Rohnert Park and the 100 block of Hahn Way in Cotati.

According to police, investigators found 270 items illegally trademarked under designer brands that include Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Christian Dior and MGM.

Strong and Darakshan are suspected of smuggling the counterfeit products into the United States and selling them locally.

“It is important for consumers to realize counterfeit merchandise has poor craftsmanship and does not comply with safety standards, which can be harmful and pose a health risk,” police said in a Facebook post.

The investigation was performed by the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety’s Community Oriented Problem-Solving Team and agents with the federal Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Santa Rosa Office.

