Police: 13 pounds of meth found in Santa Rosa couple’s car during traffic stop

A Santa Rosa couple pulled over for suspected traffic violations Sunday was arrested after police said they found 13 pounds of meth in their vehicle, according to officials.

Brandon Olguin and Maria Olguin-Chavez, both 26, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to sell methamphetamine; transportation of methamphetamine and conspiracy to commit a felony, each a felony, a news release issued Friday by the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

The two were traveling northbound along Highway 101 through Santa Rosa in a black Acura sedan when an officer pulled them over. During a subsequent search of the couple’s vehicle, 13 1-pound packages of meth were found concealed inside a suitcase, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how much the meth was worth.

Santa Rosa detectives then obtained a search warrant for the couple’s home in the 2300 block of Summercreek Drive where they found evidence of narcotics sales, police said.

An investigating detective said 11 of the meth packages were “packaged consistently with methods used by drug trafficking organizations to avoid law enforcement detection,” according to the release. Such methods include drugs being wrapped in several layers of packaging, mixed with carbon paper and loose chili pepper to avoid detection by X-ray machines and K-9 units.

