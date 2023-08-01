A 13-year-old girl crashed her parents’ Tesla into three other vehicles, a utility pole and a street sign after taking the vehicle early Tuesday without their permission, police said.

Police responded about 4:35 a.m. to the collision and located a “severely damaged” black Tesla in the 700 block of King Street.

Three juveniles were found at the scene out of the Tesla and walking. All had suffered minor injuries, police said in a news release.

The juveniles told police that the girl lost control of the car on King Street after hitting a dip in the road.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.71075480793458&lat=38.44841059006828&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Officers notified the kids’ parents about the collision. The 13-year-old girl was not cited, Lt. Chris Mahurin said.

Investigators are still working to determine if alcohol was involved in the collision or if there were any other factors or people involved.

The Santa Rosa Police Department is encouraging anyone with information about the collision to call the agency at 707-543-3600 and ask for Officer Ashley Odetto.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.