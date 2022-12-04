Subscribe

Police: 18 arrests as Los Angeles retail theft ring busted

ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 4, 2022, 1:50PM
LOS ANGELES — Eighteen people were arrested when Los Angeles police busted an organized crime ring that targeted clothing and shoe stores as recently as last week, authorities said.

The suspects ranged ranged in age from 15 to 20 and were linked to retail thefts at chain stores Thursday and Friday where about $23,000 worth of goods were stolen, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

They were likely involved in at least 14 earlier incidents, with stolen goods valued at $90,000, police said Saturday.

The department did not identify the suspects or the retailers that were hit.

The stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to the retailers, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The investigation included the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

