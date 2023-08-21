Police: 2 girls, 1 woman arrested in connection to Rohnert Park assault, stabbings

Two girls and an 18-year-old woman were arrested after a fight last week in Rohnert Park led to one of the girls and an 18-year-old man being stabbed, police said.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety were called about 2:25 a.m Thursday to the 7300 block of Boris Court where they found a girl with cuts on her legs, agency spokesperson J.P. Pritchard said in a news release Monday.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7033572&lat=38.3362887&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

As the girl was being treated at a hospital, an 18-year-old man arrived with a laceration on his arm and numerous head injuries.

Police later learned an 18-year-old woman was with the girl, along with another girl, at a home in the area, Pritchard said. They had invited the man to join them.

Eventually, the man and one of the girls began arguing, which escalated to a physical fight involving all four people. Investigators believe the woman then injured the man, police said.

Following the investigation, one of the girls was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence and felony assault to cause great bodily injury.

The other girl was arrested on suspicion of one felony count of assault to cause great bodily injury.

The two were booked into Los Guilicos Juvenile Hall in Santa Rosa.

The woman, whose name has not yet been released, was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of giving false ID to an officer and violating pre-trial supervision.

Police recommended the woman be charged with felony assault to cause great bodily injury based on their investigation, which is ongoing, Pritchard said.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact Detective Kevin Escher at 707-588-3542 and refer to case No. 23-2940.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.