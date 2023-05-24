Two men and a 17-year-old were arrested Friday afternoon after a traffic stop, during which the juvenile fled with an unregistered handgun and was ultimately tackled by an officer, police said.

A Santa Rosa police officer pulled over a Mercedes at 2:20 p.m. for an illegal window tint and modified exhaust in a shopping center parking lot at Third Street and North Dutton Avenue, Sgt. Travis Dunn said in a news release.

The driver got out of the Mercedes and began “arguing” with the officer, Dunn said.

As they moved away from the vehicle, the 17-year-old opened the rear passenger door and ran.

The officer chased the 17-year-old across the parking lot and east on Third Street, and tackled the youth to the ground just before reaching North Dutton Avenue.

The officer grabbed a satchel the juvenile was carrying, which contained an unregistered 40-caliber handgun loaded with five rounds, Dunn said.

The 17-year-old was arrested and booked into Los Guilicos Juvenile Hall in Santa Rosa on suspicion of multiple gun-related charges and resisting arrest.

The driver, Wilmer Castrofunes, 18, and the other passenger, Luis Galan-Galindo, 20, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a felony and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Both were booked into the Sonoma County jail and have since been released from custody.

