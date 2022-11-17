Police: 2 Santa Rosa banks robbed by suspect ‘armed’ with note, no weapon

Police are working to determine if two Santa Rosa banks were robbed, Tuesday and Wednesday night, by the same suspect.

During both robberies — at the Wells Fargo branch on Fourth Street and Chase Bank on Guerneville Road — a female suspect showed bank tellers a note demanding money and did not use a weapon, police said. Descriptions of the suspect were similar, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said Thursday.

“It’s similar descriptions, similar (mode of operating) and locally, it’s very uncommon for female bank robbers,” he said.

The first robbery occurred at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Wells Fargo, according to a Nixle alert.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.6910641&lat=38.4508806&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

After producing the note and receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect ran into a residential area west of Rogers Way and north of Fourth Street. Police did not release details of what the note said.

Police searched the area in vehicles and by helicopter but did not find the suspect, Mahurin said.

The suspect was described as a female in her late 20s or early 30s, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a heavyset build and possible dreadlocks, Mahurin said. She was last seen wearing a blue Old Navy sweatshirt, gray baseball cap, blue Jordan-brand sweatpants and carrying a blue Adidas backpack, according to a news release.

The following day, a female suspect showed a note demanding money from a bank teller at Chase Bank on Guerneville Road, police said.

The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of cash and then rode a bicycle northbound on Range Avenue to westbound West Steele Lane, according to police.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7330039&lat=38.4591299&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The suspect in this case was described as a female, 30 to 40 years old, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a heavyset build, police said. She was last seen in a red Marine Corps sweatshirt, a black baseball cap, black pants and a dark-colored backpack.

Police are still searching for the suspect, Mahurin said.

Anyone who witnessed the robberies or has information that would assist with the investigation is encouraged to contact police through their online Tip Line at srcity.org/CrimeTips or by calling 707-543-3590.

Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. Her Twitter is madi.smals.